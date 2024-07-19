Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $231.92 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $237.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

