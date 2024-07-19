Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.97-10.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0-88.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.57 billion. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.970-10.070 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.29.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.40. The company has a market cap of $374.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

