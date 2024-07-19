Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY24 guidance to $9.97-10.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.970-10.070 EPS.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $374.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
