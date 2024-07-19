Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY24 guidance to $9.97-10.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.970-10.070 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $374.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. TD Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.