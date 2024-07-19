Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,247.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,302.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,210.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

