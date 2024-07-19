Joel Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.5 %
TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,247.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,302.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,210.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
