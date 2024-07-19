JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 25,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $930,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,657,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,849,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $545,850.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $596,714.82.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Yoav Landman sold 400 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 49.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 198,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 81,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in JFrog by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

