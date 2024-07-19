JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 676 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

JDM Financial Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 159.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $206,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $2,281,000. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 121.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $5.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $406.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,753,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,790. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $413.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.11 and its 200 day moving average is $387.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

