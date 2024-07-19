JDM Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 93,930 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1,552.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,162. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

