JBR Co Financial Management Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $192.38. The stock had a trading volume of 822,711 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.26. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

