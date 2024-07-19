JBR Co Financial Management Inc Sells 536 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 2.1% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5,247.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,351,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after buying an additional 1,128,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.43. 4,857,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.