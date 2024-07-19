JBR Co Financial Management Inc Sells 1,716 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.73. 4,515,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,971. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

