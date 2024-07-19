JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $1.22 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.0% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.2% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,240,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,914,000 after purchasing an additional 182,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $185.17. 3,487,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,415. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

