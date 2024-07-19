ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.88.

ITT stock opened at $138.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.10. ITT has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $144.03.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. ITT’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of ITT by 71.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

