Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,355 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 1,007,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,275,668. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITUB

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.