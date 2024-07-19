iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.79

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.79 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 84577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $803.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.