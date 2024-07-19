iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 354,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 159,108 shares.The stock last traded at $100.47 and had previously closed at $99.44.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

