iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

IYE stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

