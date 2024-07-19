iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.87. The company had a trading volume of 179,180 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average of $129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

