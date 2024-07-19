iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,991 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,176.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.60. 752,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

