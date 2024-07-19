iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Shares Down 1.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.59 and last traded at $61.59. 36,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 33,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $400.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,361,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.