iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 875,450 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.