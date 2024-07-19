iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.02. 16,204,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,843,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

