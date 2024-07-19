iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 57,028 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 27,294 shares.The stock last traded at $79.54 and had previously closed at $79.62.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a market cap of $950.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

