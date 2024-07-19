iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,731 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
ISTB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 135,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,981. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
