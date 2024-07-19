iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,083,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,320,000 after buying an additional 1,677,661 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,368,000 after acquiring an additional 831,444 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,263,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,499,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 463,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after buying an additional 174,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $57.26. 25,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,371. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

