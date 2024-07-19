iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $56,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2704 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

