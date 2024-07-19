Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July 18th (AA, AEHR, AMD, BHC, FULT, HOMB, IESC, KR, MDWD, OMER)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 18th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

