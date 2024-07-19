Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July 18th (AA, AEHR, AMD, BHC, FULT, HOMB, IESC, KR, MDWD, OMER)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 18th:
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
