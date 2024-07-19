Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.12

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 486696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,263,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,024,000 after buying an additional 82,410 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after buying an additional 30,027 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 789,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after buying an additional 139,552 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 738,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,818,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after buying an additional 627,233 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

