Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 144,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 74,306 shares.The stock last traded at $56.23 and had previously closed at $56.57.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $795.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

