Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.02

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 52198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.