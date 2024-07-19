Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.93

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.93 and last traded at $88.87, with a volume of 16321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPV. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,211,000 after purchasing an additional 917,284 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 267,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 229,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 155,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 109,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

