Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ISDB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.
