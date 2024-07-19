Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Trimmed by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,557 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 371,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

