Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.33

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 216462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $659.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
