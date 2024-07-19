Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.33

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 216462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $659.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

