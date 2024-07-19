Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $515.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $515.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $426.53.

ISRG stock opened at $416.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.1% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

