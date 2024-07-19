Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Trading 37.7% Higher

Shares of Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) were up 37.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 11,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Interra Copper Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

