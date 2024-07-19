Internet Computer Price Reaches $9.60 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.48 billion and approximately $83.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $9.60 or 0.00014944 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00042312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer's total supply is 521,208,133 coins and its circulating supply is 467,018,809 coins. Internet Computer's official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, "Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

