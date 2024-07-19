International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $183.54 and last traded at $183.99. 673,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,398,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

