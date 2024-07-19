inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $140.48 million and approximately $385,951.51 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009460 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,575.76 or 0.99922945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00070478 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.0052439 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $729,335.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

