Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $282.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $274.00 to $282.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBP. Loop Capital upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $243.65 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

