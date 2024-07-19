Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.40. 175,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.15 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $323.09.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

