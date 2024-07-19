Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dominick Colangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00.

VCEL stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 364,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,739. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,117.88 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

