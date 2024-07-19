Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO Sells 10,600 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $21,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ThredUp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 309,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $212.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.78.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

