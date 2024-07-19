Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 126,641 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 126,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $3,927,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,386,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,185,474.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeff Horing sold 133,487 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $4,206,175.37.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $58,981,300.28.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,122,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,247,000 after acquiring an additional 148,390 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in nCino by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,750,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at $60,703,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 14.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after acquiring an additional 157,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

