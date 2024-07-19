Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells 27,030 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

