Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $545,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,682,242 shares in the company, valued at $243,166,786.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Yoav Landman sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $930,750.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Yoav Landman sold 400 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $37.57 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

