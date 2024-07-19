Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells $75,210.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $75,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $95,922.50.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $98,515.00.
- On Friday, May 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $22,500.00.
- On Monday, April 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $55,152.50.
Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $22.60 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ELVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
