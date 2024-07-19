Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells $75,210.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $75,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $95,922.50.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $98,515.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $22,500.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $55,152.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $22.60 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

