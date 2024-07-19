Insider Selling: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Insider Sells 409 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew J. Levinson sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $14,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bank7 Stock Up 0.7 %

BSVN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432. Bank7 Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

