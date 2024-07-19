Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $14,700.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 222,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

