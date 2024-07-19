Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $14,700.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Accel Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of ACEL stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
