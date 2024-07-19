Insider Buying: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Acquires £14,600 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($18,933.99).
Burberry Group Price Performance
LON BRBY opened at GBX 752 ($9.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,016.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 977.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,153.80. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($8.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,275 ($29.50).
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 8,243.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Burberry Group
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Burberry Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.