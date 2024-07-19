Insider Buying: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Acquires £14,600 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($18,933.99).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 752 ($9.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,016.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 977.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,153.80. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($8.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,275 ($29.50).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 8,243.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.37) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.45) to GBX 1,200 ($15.56) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.62) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,440.67 ($18.68).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

