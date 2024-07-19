Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:NYC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.11. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

